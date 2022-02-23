Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram Again After a Week
Pete Davidson’s return to Instagram is over just as fast as it began! On Wednesday, all signs of the Saturday Night Live star’s @PMD account were scrubbed from the site. In the morning, the 28-year-old shared a classic clip from the 1982 film The King of Comedy, starring Robert De Niro.
In the clip, that was posted to his Stories, De Niro’s character claims, “It’s better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”
After Davidson’s post, many fans speculated that he was taking shots at his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian’s, estranged husband, Kanye "Ye" West.
Wednesday was another milestone day for the star on the platform, as he shared his first post to his grid. In the post, the star shared a clip from his upcoming movie, The Home. The King of Staten Island star made his official return to the social media platform on Feb. 16, after a four-year hiatus from the site.
At the time, the comedian only followed his girlfriend, Kim, and Sebastian Stan. Davidson got over 900,000 followers upon making his return to the site. One of them being West, who spent his time the previous week using the platform to make jabs at the star.
Davidson left Instagram in 2018, shortly after his split from Ariana Grande. The following month, he wrote a message explaining why he chose to get rid of the app.
"No, there's nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore, or on any social media platform," he shared.
"The Internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good," he continued. "Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f**king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point. Your neighborhood goon, Pete."
