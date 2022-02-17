Pete Davidson is trying to keep up with the Kardashians.

The Saturday Night Live star and Kim Kardashian have been going steady since romance rumors first sparked in November. A source tells ET that Pete is trying to connect with his girlfriend's family and wants them to know his and Kim's relationship isn't "just a fling."

"Kim and Pete have gotten even closer in the last few weeks. Pete has been going out of his way to connect more with Kim's family in his own subtle ways," the source says. "He wants to show them who he really is and have the family get to know him better. He wants the family to know that it's not just a fling between him and Kim and that it is way deeper than that."

"He has been trying to establish his own individual relationship with them," the source adds.

Pete -- who rejoined Instagram on Wednesday -- has been showing his love for Kim's family. Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of the flowers that he gave her for Valentine's Day on her Instagram Story.

"The sweetest! Thank you Pete," the 37-year-old reality star captioned a close-up image of the flowers with several pink heart emojis. The two recently had an outing with big sister Kim.

Back in November, Pete also celebrated his 28th birthday with Kim and Kris Jenner.

In January, another source told ET that Kim's family was supportive of her new relationship with the comedian, sharing, "Kim's family absolutely adores Pete and welcomes the idea of their relationship with open arms. Kim radiates when Pete is around and the family really takes notice of that and respects Pete for bringing out Kim's best self."

Kanye West Slams Pete Davidson as 'SNL' Star Joins Instagram This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Kanye West Slams Pete Davidson as 'SNL' Star Joins Instagram

And amid Kim's divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, the source tells ET that Pete is "trying to stay out of the drama between Kanye and Kim and knows there is a lot going on, both publicly and privately."

The source says that he's trying to "disassociate from Kanye as much as possible and ignore" the rapper's recent jabs on social media. "Pete knows it's not his place to be too involved. Even though he is being dragged through the mud, he doesn't care. He just wants to be there for Kim and support her. He genuinely cares so much about her and their relationship."

Pete and Kim, on their end, continue to step out for date nights and mini vacations. See their latest outing in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson Follows Just Two Celebrities After Rejoining Instagram

Pete Davidson Sends Kim's Sister Khloe Roses for Valentine's Day

Kanye West Takes Jabs At Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and Kid Cudi

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Show PDA During Night Out in NYC This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery