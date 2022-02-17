How Pete Davidson Has Been Connecting With Kim Kardashian's Family as Their Relationship Gets More Serious
Pete Davidson Hates That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Kanye W…
Kanye West Delivers a Truckload of Flowers to Kim Kardashian and…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Pete Davidson Refers to Kim Kardashian as His Girlfriend for the…
Why Kanye West Is Speaking Out Against Kim Kardashian (Source)
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Epiphany That Caused Her Divorce From…
Pete Davidson Sends Kim Kardashian's Sister Khloe Roses for Vale…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hang Out With Khloe on Escape R…
'The Kardashians' Set Hulu Premiere Date as Kim and Kanye Contin…
Where Julia Fox Stands With Kanye West as He Attempts to Win Bac…
Kanye West and Julia Fox Are 'No Longer Together' (Source)
Kim Kardashian's Bestie Jonathan Cheban Calls Her Romance With P…
Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West's Public 'Attacks' Amid …
Kanye West and Julia Fox Coin New Couple Nickname: 'JuliYe'
Bill Murray Discusses Rumor He’s Playing Villain Opposite Paul R…
Super Bowl LVI: All the Celeb Moments You Missed
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Ripped Body in Latest Pics
Tom Brady Retires: What’s Next for the Former NFL Star
Meghan McCain Speaks Out Against 'The View' Over Handling of Gol…
Pete Davidson is trying to keep up with the Kardashians.
The Saturday Night Live star and Kim Kardashian have been going steady since romance rumors first sparked in November. A source tells ET that Pete is trying to connect with his girlfriend's family and wants them to know his and Kim's relationship isn't "just a fling."
"Kim and Pete have gotten even closer in the last few weeks. Pete has been going out of his way to connect more with Kim's family in his own subtle ways," the source says. "He wants to show them who he really is and have the family get to know him better. He wants the family to know that it's not just a fling between him and Kim and that it is way deeper than that."
"He has been trying to establish his own individual relationship with them," the source adds.
Pete -- who rejoined Instagram on Wednesday -- has been showing his love for Kim's family. Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of the flowers that he gave her for Valentine's Day on her Instagram Story.
"The sweetest! Thank you Pete," the 37-year-old reality star captioned a close-up image of the flowers with several pink heart emojis. The two recently had an outing with big sister Kim.
Back in November, Pete also celebrated his 28th birthday with Kim and Kris Jenner.
In January, another source told ET that Kim's family was supportive of her new relationship with the comedian, sharing, "Kim's family absolutely adores Pete and welcomes the idea of their relationship with open arms. Kim radiates when Pete is around and the family really takes notice of that and respects Pete for bringing out Kim's best self."
And amid Kim's divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, the source tells ET that Pete is "trying to stay out of the drama between Kanye and Kim and knows there is a lot going on, both publicly and privately."
The source says that he's trying to "disassociate from Kanye as much as possible and ignore" the rapper's recent jabs on social media. "Pete knows it's not his place to be too involved. Even though he is being dragged through the mud, he doesn't care. He just wants to be there for Kim and support her. He genuinely cares so much about her and their relationship."
Pete and Kim, on their end, continue to step out for date nights and mini vacations. See their latest outing in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Pete Davidson Follows Just Two Celebrities After Rejoining Instagram
Pete Davidson Sends Kim's Sister Khloe Roses for Valentine's Day
Kanye West Takes Jabs At Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and Kid Cudi
Related Gallery