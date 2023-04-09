Martha Stewart has officially dubbed Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, a "very cute couple!" The unlikely trio was together at Stewart’s farm in New York over Easter weekend.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo with Davidson and Wonders, Stewart wrote, "They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford. I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday. Very cute couple !!!!"

Davidson and Stewart have been friends since they both teamed up to roast Justin Bieber in a Comedy Central special in 2015. Earlier this year, the duo went viral when they were pictured holding hands at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Amid internet commentators pushing for them to date, Stewart addressed their friendship -- and Davidson's highly publicized love life -- while making an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in October.

"He’s dated so many women. I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good," Stewart said. "He’s sort of cute. I know everybody loves him."

Davidson and Wonders -- who have been romantically linked for several months -- first met as co-stars in the horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies and were spotted kissing at Universal Studios Hollywood in January. They were seen together in Hawaii later that month.

A source told ET in January that Davidson and Wonders "have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot.... They're both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural."

In March, The 29-year-old comedian was a guest on the Real Ones With Jon Berthnal podcast where he opened up about fans' interest in who he's dating.

"I'm in my 20's and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting," Davidson said. "I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost -- for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."

