Martha Stewart isn't planning on being Pete Davidson's next paramour. On Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert reacted to the internet wanting her to date the Saturday Night Live alum. The unexpected duo became an internet favorite when they were pictured holding hands at the White House Correspondents Dinner earlier this year.

The subject came up when Barrymore and Stewart were playing a game, in which the former woman asked the latter one if certain dating scenarios were red flags, yellow flags or green flags.

One of those situations was if you were going on a date with someone who had as many tattoos as the 28-year-old comedian. Stewart was quick to wave her green flag first then, and again when her date actually being Davidson was the next question.

"He’s dated so many women. I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good," Stewart said. "He’s sort of cute. I know everybody loves him."

Stewart noted that she's been acquainted with Davidson since they both teamed up to roast Justin Bieber in 2015.

"He was on the Bieber roast with me, do you remember? He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber," Stewart joked. "... He is a good guy. Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out."

When Barrymore pointed out how "age is not a thing" for Davidson, Stewart was quick to shut down any thought of her and the actor. "He's like my lost son," she said.

While Stewart and Davidson may never happen, a source recently told ET that the funnyman still keeps in touch with his ex, Kim Kardashian, whom he split from in August.

"Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source said. "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."

