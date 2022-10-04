It looks like Pete Davidson is taking the first steps in erasing all traces of his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

In new pics of Davidson from the set of his upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis, the former Saturday Night Live comedian was seen wearing a bandage over his neck, on the very spot that he inked "my girl is a lawyer" earlier this year. Davidson was dressed in a tracksuit and sneakers, rocking his signature dark hairdo for the role.

However, a source close to Pete Davidson cleared up the debate, telling ET, "that while he continues to remove his tattoos, that image is from set and not related to removing the lawyer tattoo"

ET confirmed in August that Davidson and Kardashian had split after nine months together, and while Kardashian previously said she was open to dating, in a new interview, the reality TV star said she's taking some time to focus on herself.

"I'm not looking for anything," Kardashian said during a recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "I think I just really need to be by myself and focus and finish school and my kids."

Davidson, however, was reported to be "bummed," following their split, with a source telling ET that the funny man is trying to stay focused and positive.

"Pete is bummed, but he is trying to stay focused and positive," the source shared at the time. "He has the utmost respect for Kim, her kids and the family, he wants to maintain a healthy relationship with all of them."

That tat, one of a handful Davidson has in honor of his relationship with the SKIMS founder, was said to be Kardashian's favorite, so much so that she posted a black-and-white pic of the meaningful ink to her Instagram Stories in March.

Back in December 2021, Kardashian passed the baby bar exam after several unsuccessful attempts. It was the first required test on her journey to becoming a lawyer. She previously discussed this particular tattoo during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, where she also confirmed in April that Davidson has a branding of her name on his chest.

"He was like, 'I want something that's there that I can't get rid of,'" she told Ellen DeGeneres. "Because he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. He's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up. I just want it to be there as a scar on me.'"

