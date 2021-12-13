Kim Kardashian is one step closer to her law aspirations. On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared that she finally completed the first step towards her law journey.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM,” she captioned a photo that features her donning a chic blue dress. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the third try with a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉).”

The SKIMS founder has been working to become a lawyer since 2018. Instead of going to traditional law school, the 41-year-old is taking California’s alternate route. “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take two bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” she explained. “ I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kardashian went on to thank the people who inspired her and worked with her to study for the test, including CNN anchor and friend Van Jones, human rights attorney Jessica Jackson, attorney Erin Haney and the team at the Bar Bri Law School for “putting in the hours and teaching me everything I needed to know.”

Kim added, “10 hour days, daily four hour zooms, our in person practice tests week after week. We did it!”



In a more sentimental moment, the mother of four thanked her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was a well-known lawyer in California before his death in 2003. “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” she shared. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

Before wrapping up her post, Kardashian had one final encouraging message to her over 200 million followers. “Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!!" she wrote. "Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side.”

Kris Jenner chimed in to celebrate her daughter on her latest accomplishment. "Congratulations to my beautiful Kimberly for passing the Baby Bar!!!!! What a testimony for never giving up, following your dreams and being persistent and totally focused," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I am beyond proud of you… your dad would be so proud of you!! I can’t wait to see what you do next!! What an inspiration you are to so many. What an incredible blessing, and I’m so grateful to be on this amazing journey of life with you 🙏❤️👑🥰😍🥳 @kimkardashian #proudmama #love #family

The reality TV star has been candid about her journey to work in criminal justice reform. Kardashian officially registered with the California State Bar to study law in 2018. As someone studying for the four-year law degree program, the mogul had to pass the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, also known as the “baby bar exam” before continuing her education.

In a May 2021 episode of KUWTK, Kim questioned her motivation to continue school after failing the exam. “I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying,” she told her sisters. “It was so important for me to take this, and to not pass gets your spirit down. It just makes you want to give up.”

