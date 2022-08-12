Pete Davidson is taking care of numero uno, and he's doing an exquisite job considering he's all smiles on his way to work!

The 28-year-old comedian was spotted Thursday giving a high peace sign and sporting a smile while on his way to the set of his new film Wizards! in Cairns, Australia. The former Saturday Night Live star donned pink shorts and a green "1" muscle tee to go with a matching hat. Davidson, who also appeared to be holding a cigarette, completed the look with a pair of shades.

It's not the first time Davidson's been spotted since his split from Kim Kardashian last week after nine months of dating. Last weekend, Davidson opted for a shirt that read, "What… I feel like s**t."

Mega

A source close to Davidson and Kardashian confirmed the couple's breakup last Friday, telling ET that "the spark between Kim and Pete faded."

"He's so sweet, but she didn't feel ready for something serious with him," the source said of Kardashian's feelings. "They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him."

While Davidson navigates life in the single lane, he's also looking out for his mental health. In addition to his routine therapy he's been open about receiving for years, a source told ET that he sought "trauma therapy to help in large part due to Kanye's constant threats and public attacks."

Davidson was often one of Kanye "Ye" West's targets during the course of the comedian and beauty mogul's relationship. West ultimately backed off -- albeit, briefly. The rapper picked up right where he left off earlier this week when he returned to Instagram with a scathing "Skete Davidson" image following news of the split.

Ye has since deleted the post.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson Sulks, Wear 'I Feel Like S**t' Shirt After Kim Kardashian Split This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Pete Davidson in Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Online Bullying

How Pete Davidson Feels About Split From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Reacts to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's Breakup

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Related Gallery