Pete Davidson Seeking Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Media Bullying, Says Source
Kanye West Never Thought Kim Kardashian Was Serious About Pete D…
Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison: Viola Da…
Anne Heche In Stable Condition Following Fiery Car Crash
'Sister Wives' First Look: Stars React to Christine's Choice to …
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Breakup: What Went Wro…
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dead at 41 After Car Crash Wh…
Roger E. Mosley Reflects on Journey From Watts to 'Magnum P.I.' …
Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Louie Ruelas and the Bravo-Pa…
Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock, Addresses Jada’s Involvemen…
Rosie O'Donnell Responds After Daughter Claims Her Upbringing Wa…
Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hairstylist Explains $10K Viral Updo (E…
Pete Davidson Sulks, Wear 'I Feel Like S**t' Shirt After Kim Kar…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split After 9 Months of Dating
Britney Spears Slams Ex Kevin Federline's New Interview About Th…
John Travolta Mourns His Iconic 'Grease' Co-Star Olivia Newton-J…
Rosie O'Donnell Is a First-Time Grandma!
Jennifer Coolidge Says 'American Pie' Role Led to 200 Hookups!
Pete Davidson is keeping his mental health in check. In addition to the routine therapy he has received for many years, the Saturday Night Live alum has sought out additional help in the wake of his high-profile romance with Kim Kardashian.
Though the former couple recently called it quits after nine months of dating, Davidson found himself at the center of a firestorm of aggressive social media posts from Kardashian's ex, Kanye "Ye" West, in the early days of their relationship. And while the rapper had apparently backed off and stopped publicly addressing Davidson in recent months, he returned to Instagram with a scathing "Skete Davidson" image on Monday after news of Kardashian and Davidson's split was revealed. Ye has since deleted the post.
A source tells ET that while Davidson has been in therapy for years, he has sought "trauma therapy to help in large part due to Kanye's constant threats and public attacks."
Davidson made something of a statement over the weekend, letting his t-shirt do the talking, as he was photographed wearing a tee that read: "What… I feel like s**t."
A source told ET, "Pete is bummed things didn't work out with Kim, but he is focused on the future in terms of his career and personal life." According to the source, some of the 28-year-old comedian's friends are trying to get him back on the dating scene, sharing, "Those close to him already want to set him up on dates."
Meanwhile, Kardashian and West are said to have been working amicably through their divorce proceedings.
"Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting in a healthy way lately. Things are cordial between them," a source told ET last week. "Being a great dad has always been very important to Kanye and his main goal is to keep his children happy. He has been trying to keep any intense emotions out of anything and focus on what matters most to him, which is taking care of his family."
Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage, was declared legally single back in March.
RELATED CONTENT:
How Pete Davidson Feels About Split From Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson Wears 'I Feel Like S**t' Shirt Post-Kim Kardashian Split
Kanye West Reacts to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's Breakup
Why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Called It Quits
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: A Complete Relationship Timeline
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together