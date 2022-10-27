Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd is recovering after being punched in the face. According to multiple reports, Redd was taken to a local New York City hospital on Wednesday after he was allegedly attacked by a stranger.

New York Police Department's Deputy Commissioner confirmed to ET that a 37-year-old male was struck in the face at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday evening outside the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood.

After receiving treatment from emergency medical services, the victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital for injuries to his face. The individual was released from the hospital after treatment.

While an investigation into the attack is still ongoing, the NYPD told ET that a preliminary investigation determined that "the victim arrived in front of the location in a vehicle, and upon exiting the vehicle, an unknown individual approached, and without prior conversation or provocation, punched the victim in the face before fleeing the location to parts unknown."

No arrests have been made, and though the NYPD would not comment on the identity of the individual, TMZ has obtained photos of what looks like Redd getting treated for his injuries. ET has reached out to Redd's rep for comment.

The attack comes just as the 37-year-old is scheduled to perform at the Comedy Cellar as part of a series of evening shows, including three on Thursday. He’s also currently scheduled for an Oct. 30 show at the City Winery.

Redd announced his departure from Saturday Night Live ahead of the premiere of its 48th season. He was among eight cast members to exit the long-running sketch comedy series, including Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari.

"Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth," Redd said in a statement per Variety.

"Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough," he added.

Redd first joined the show during the 2017-2018 season as a featured player before being promoted in 2019 to the main cast.

