Pete Davidson Reacts to His BDE Label: 'I Don't Understand'
Pete Davidson Says He Doesn’t Understand Fans’ Interest in His D…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Private Wedding Foot…
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley After 4 …
'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Admits He Regrets Cheating on A…
Drake Bell Found Alive After Being Reported as Missing and 'Enda…
Kim Kardashian Apologizes to Kourtney and Khloé for Mocking Past…
Jessica Simpson Claps Back at Haters Commenting on Her Appearance
Why Lindsie Chrisley Hasn't Visited Julie Chrisley Amid Prison S…
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Split: Signs They Were Over
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Shares His Hopes for Christine and Janelle …
'Yellowstone' Co-Stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Confirm …
Ariana Madix Wants Tom Sandoval 'to Die' in 'Vanderpump Rules' S…
Ryan Seacrest Exiting ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ to Avoid 'Exhau…
Tom Sandoval Was In a 'Very Dark Place In My Life' When He Start…
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recall Their First Meeti…
Katie Holmes Explains Why She Loves Working With Her ‘Incredible…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Portr…
Christine Brown's Boyfriend: Everything We Know About David Wool…
Eva Mendes Explains Why She and Ryan Gosling Don't Pose Together…
Pete Davidson is confused. The 29-year-old comedian spoke with Charlamagne the God on Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM where he was asked about the rumors surrounding a particular body part.
"I don't understand. It's really not that special," Davidson said. "It's a very normal-sized penis. It's not too big or too small. Yeah, I don't understand that."
Davidson -- who has dated a number of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and Kate Beckinsale -- added that the feedback he's received doesn't exactly align with the big d**k energy (BDE) label he's landed.
"It's big enough to enjoy and not big enough to hurt, is what I was told," Davidson said, laughing.
Davidson even touches on the moniker in the new trailer for his Peacock series, Bupkis.
"You've got that big d**k right? Like p***y Thanos," Ray Romano's character tells Davidson.
Davidson first got the BDE label thanks to his ex-fiancée, Grande, who commented on her ex's size when asked how long her song, "Pete Davidson," was. She answered, "10 inches."
As for the term itself, while Davidson made BDE famous, the phallic phrase was originally coined by Toronto-based writer Kyrell Grant as a tribute to the late Anthony Bourdain.
Davidson previously addressed the "compliment" during his 2019 standup shows.
"You sit back and you're like, 'Why?' Why would girl who knows this information break up with a guy, set him loose, make him kind of famous and then be like, 'He has a huge d**k?' Why would you do that? It's so that every girl who f***s me for the rest of my life is disappointed," he joked. "It's genius! Sick! F***ing sick!"
Davidson's new show, Bupkis, premieres Thursday, May 4 on Peacock.
RELATED CONTENT:
Pete Davidson to Return to 'SNL' as Host
Watch Pete Davidson's Star-Studded Director's Cut Trailer for 'Bupkis'
Pete Davidson Says He Doesn't Get the Interest in His Dating Life