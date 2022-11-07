Martha Stewart is keeping her lips sealed about her Thanksgiving guest list. ET spoke to the lifestyle and home expert at the CFDA Fashion Awards Monday night about the upcoming holiday and whether or not the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has a seat at her table.

"Oh, I have a small group, and I'm trying to keep it that way, so, I'm not telling a soul," Stewart said.

As for whether Carey will be invited remains to be seen.

The back-and-forth between the pair started after Stewart called out the pop icon for rushing to celebrate the holiday the day after Halloween, before Thanksgiving festivities have even taken place.

"You cannot give up Thanksgiving just 'cause you don’t like turkey!" Stewart, who labeled herself a "traditionalist" said during a recent appearance on the Today show.

She added, "I love turkey, and many, many other people like turkey, so do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you may say so."

“You cannot give up Thanksgiving!" @MarthaStewart makes a plea to @MariahCarey to slow her roll after the singer posted a video on social media celebrating the end of Halloween and skipping straight to Christmas.



Mariah, what do you say? pic.twitter.com/dWDGVuqtYX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 3, 2022

Carey responded to Stewart on Twitter, sharing that not only is she not giving up Thanksgiving, she's extending an invite to Stewart to join her at her dinner table to celebrate the national holiday of gratitude.

"Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!!" Carey tweeted. "But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!"

"💕 P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza!," she added. "And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming! 🥳🎄"

Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now! 💕 P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming! 🥳🎄 https://t.co/zrTNaevTTM — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 3, 2022

While Stewart told ET Monday night that for her, the Christmas season starts the day after Thanksgiving, more specifically after she's eaten her post-turkey day sandwich, she did reveal that she and Carey are going to share Thanksgiving dinners.

"We're gonna share dinners," the 81-year-old businesswoman said, after noting that Carey reached out to her following the online exchange.

Adamant about keeping her guest list a secret, Stewart would not share if Carey would be at her Thanksgiving dinner, or Pete Davidson for that matter, a pair the internet has been rooting to link up next.



"Well, one day, you'll know when we have our date," Stewart teased. While she was mum on whether or not Davidson had reached out to her following the internet's call for the comedian to date the lifestyle guru, Stewart did share that the pair will let fans know if there are any developments in that department.

For more from the CFDA Fashion Awards, check out the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Martha Stewart Reacts to the Internet Hoping She Dates Pete Davidson

Mariah Carey Says Hello to Christmas With Her First Children's Book

Mariah Carey Transforms Into the Queen of Christmas: 'It's Time!'

ET's Kevin Frazier to Host 'Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS’: What to Expect This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery