Melanie Griffith is no longer wearing ex Antonio Banderas' heart on her sleeve!

The 65-year-old actress stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday with her new tattoo on display. The ink is in place of her iconic heart tattoo, which included the name of her once-husband, that she sported on her right arm for years.

Griffith's arm now has the names of her children, Dakota Johnson, Stella Banderas and Alexander Bauer, as well as her stepchild, Jesse, etched in the form of a crossword puzzle. A slight shadow on the heart still appears, alluding to where the probable laser removal process took place.

Banderas and Griffith were married from 1996 to 2015. During the duration of their romance, the actress proudly put her "Antonio" ink on display while posing with her man on red carpets and during romantic outings.

In 2014, shortly after they announced the end of their almost 20-year marriage, Griffith began the process of removing the tattoo. For a while, her arm was bare.

And while the ink has faded, their love for each other has not.

In 2020, 62-year-old Banderas opened up about his relationship with Griffith and the importance of having her in his life.

"I think we are both reluctant to bury 20 years of marriage," the Puss in Boots star told Spanish publication El Break de las 7. "We are human beings, we make mistakes and that is the human condition. You have to leave egos aside and not want to prove that you are right or find who’s guilty of what."

In 2018, Banderas echoed those sentiments when he spoke to ET, shortly after Griffith's skin cancer diagnosis.

"I will love that woman until the day I die," he said at the time. "We're going to see each other this week because she's still my family."

