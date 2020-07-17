Melanie Griffith took a walk down Memory Lane, looking back at her past romances in some throwback photos she shared on Instagram.

On Thursday, the 62-year-old actress started off by posting a shot of herself at 26, writing, "#tbt I was 26 years old and total trouble! Those were the days my friend 🎬🎼🎬 We thought they’d never end!!! Lalalala!!’ 💃🏼👠💃🏼."

Griffith then proceeded to share throwback pics with all of her ex-husbands. First up was actor Steven Bauer, whom she was married to from 1981 to 1989. The exes share 34-year-old son Alexander Bauer.

"When @thestevenbauer and I were married and madly in love ♥️ #tbt 1984," she captioned the image of her and Bauer in bed together with their faces pressed close.

Griffith, also shared a kissing pic of her and Don Johnson, whom she was married to twice. "#tbt Me and DJ the first time we were married 😘1976!! I was 18, he was 26 First Love ♥️ @donjohnson," she wrote.

Griffith and Johnson are parents to 30-year-old actress Dakota Johnson. They were briefly married in 1976 and then again from 1989 to 1996.

Finally, Griffith honored her most recent marriage to actor Antonio Banderas.

"#tbt and last but not least, Mi Amor Antonio♥️ This shot was taken in 2012 , Marbella. Besitos💋💋💋 @antoniobanderasoficial," Griffith wrote of the romantic shot of Banderas embracing his now ex-wife.

Griffith and Banderas were married from 1996 to 2015 and share 23-year-old daughter Stella Banderas.

Back in 2018, Banderas opened up to ET about Griffith's skin cancer battle, praising his ex.

"I will love that woman until the day I die," he said at the time. "We're going to see each other this week because she's still my family."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Antonio Banderas Reacts to Ex-Wife Melanie Griffith's Cancer Scare (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Melanie Griffith Says Alec Baldwin Turned Down Her Romantic Advances While Filming 'Working Girl'

Melanie Griffith and Goldie Hawn Look Incredible Holding Hands as They Gleefully Attend Sting's Concert

Antonio Banderas Says He'll Love Ex-Wife Melanie Griffith 'Until the Day I Die' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery