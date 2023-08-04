Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have worked hard on their relationship and are "fully back together," a source tells ET.

"Everything between Megan and Machine Gun Kelly has been great lately. They're in a really good place in their relationship and have worked to get things back on track," the source says of the 37-year-old actress and 33-year-old singer.

"They are fully back together and enjoying it. They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning."

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly, who also goes by Colson Baker, got engaged in January 2022, and while their twin flames were burning bright for some time with loved-up red carpet appearances and social media posts, the pair hit a rough spot earlier this year when they were rocked by cheating allegations and split speculation shortly after celebrating the one-year anniversary of their engagement.

Rumors of the couple's relationship woes started circulating in February, the same month that they were spotted leaving a marriage counseling office after reportedly spending two and a half hours inside.

In April, a source told ET that the couple was "taking things day by day."

Just this week, the pair were spotted having a night out at Delilah in West Hollywood. "They arrived at around 9:30 p.m. and stayed until around 11 p.m.," an eyewitness tells ET. "They were with John Terzian, a co-founder of The h.wood Group and it looked like they were having a meeting. Megan and Machine Gun Kelly looked like they were happy and in love. They didn’t show outward PDA, but they sat close to each other. It was clear that they are very much together."

Since the split speculation, they've been spotted vacationing together, and Machine Gun Kelly told ET in May that Megan's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover was "hot," while supporting her at the publication's launch event.

A source also told ET last month that the engaged couple is "continuing to work through things and still going to couples therapy."

"Megan is very adamant about keeping that consistent. It's an absolute necessity for her in order to have them heal and move forward," said the source. "They are both doing their best to make their relationship work and making an effort."

