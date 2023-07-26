Megan Fox is warning her followers to hold their judgment!

On Tuesday, the Transformers actress took to Instagram to try and prevent her fans from jumping to conclusions about the sexy Jean Paul Gaultier dress she wore while out for dinner with Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun on Monday.

"before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down. they are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum," she wrote.

Next to the caption, the Jennifer's Body actress gave the masses a closer look at the skintight dress that was made of sheer material along the body. Keeping things coordinated, the actress' look matched her newly red tresses, which were pinned up.

For his part, MGK rocked a midriff-baring cropped white tank top that read, "Father Figure." with a pair of white Calvin Klein boxers and light blue denim jeans, which he wore low on his waist. Mod Sun -- who recently split from Avril Lavigne-- kept things casual and cool in an all-black look.

The trio's dinner at Nobu came after Fox and Kelly were caught in an altercation while at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, California.

Fox and Kelly have been doing their best to continue to keep their twin flame alive since sparking rumors that they had ended their engagement earlier this year.

A source told ET that the engaged couple is "continuing to work through things and still going to couples therapy."

BACKGRID

"Megan is very adamant about keeping that consistent," the source said of the Johnny & Clyde star. "It's an absolute necessity for her in order to have them heal and move forward. They are both doing their best to make their relationship work and making an effort."

Despite a few public outings, the source said that Fox "is trying to keep her personal life out of the public eye as they navigate their next steps."

"She doesn't want to draw further attention to their relationship while they are in the healing phase and just focused on each other and their families," the source noted.

RELATED CONTENT:

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun Step Out in Eye-Popping Outfits

Megan Fox Is Slammed Into Barricade as Man Lunges at Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Still in Couples Therapy: Source

Megan Fox Gets Slammed Into Barricade During Machine Gun Kelly’s Altercation With a Fan This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery