Megan Fox Tells Fans to 'Calm Down' Over Her Revealing Dress: 'Those Are Not My Nipples'
Megan Fox Defends See-Through Dress She Wore to Dinner With MGK …
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Her Sexuality With Raven-Symoné
Keke Palmer's Always Been a Queen! Her Best ET Moments
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and 'Reconciling'…
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
How Savannah and Chase Chrisley Are Working to Get Parents Todd …
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
Harry Hamlin Reacts to Possible Reality Show With Lisa Rinna and…
Matt Damon Told Wife Luciana He Would Take a Break From Acting U…
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Film 'Vanderpump Rules' as Raquel …
Tori Kelly’s Hospitalization: Doctor Weighs In on Why Young Wome…
Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat Shows Up as Karl Lagerfeld’s Kitten
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Sinéad O'Connor, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Singer, Dead at 56
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Sca…
Megan Fox Defends See-Through Dress She Wore to Dinner With MGK …
'American Idol': Luke Bryan Defends Katy Perry Over Show Backlash
Megan Fox is warning her followers to hold their judgment!
On Tuesday, the Transformers actress took to Instagram to try and prevent her fans from jumping to conclusions about the sexy Jean Paul Gaultier dress she wore while out for dinner with Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun on Monday.
"before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down. they are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum," she wrote.
Next to the caption, the Jennifer's Body actress gave the masses a closer look at the skintight dress that was made of sheer material along the body. Keeping things coordinated, the actress' look matched her newly red tresses, which were pinned up.
For his part, MGK rocked a midriff-baring cropped white tank top that read, "Father Figure." with a pair of white Calvin Klein boxers and light blue denim jeans, which he wore low on his waist. Mod Sun -- who recently split from Avril Lavigne-- kept things casual and cool in an all-black look.
The trio's dinner at Nobu came after Fox and Kelly were caught in an altercation while at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, California.
Fox and Kelly have been doing their best to continue to keep their twin flame alive since sparking rumors that they had ended their engagement earlier this year.
A source told ET that the engaged couple is "continuing to work through things and still going to couples therapy."
"Megan is very adamant about keeping that consistent," the source said of the Johnny & Clyde star. "It's an absolute necessity for her in order to have them heal and move forward. They are both doing their best to make their relationship work and making an effort."
Despite a few public outings, the source said that Fox "is trying to keep her personal life out of the public eye as they navigate their next steps."
"She doesn't want to draw further attention to their relationship while they are in the healing phase and just focused on each other and their families," the source noted.
RELATED CONTENT:
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun Step Out in Eye-Popping Outfits
Megan Fox Is Slammed Into Barricade as Man Lunges at Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Still in Couples Therapy: Source