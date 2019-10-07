Here's some scoop The Crown writers will love! Longtime royals pal Elton John is telling all in his new memoir, Me, including a story about Queen Elizabeth II.

In the book, the 72-year-old singer claims he witnessed Her Royal Highness smacking her nephew, Viscount Linley, at a party. John says the the Queen asked Linley to look in on his sister, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, who was under the weather.

According to the excerpt published by The Sunday Times, when he refused, John claims Queen Elizabeth "lightly slapped him across the face" and said, "‘Don’t’ — slap — ‘argue’ — slap — ‘with’ — slap — ‘me’ — slap — ‘I’ — slap — ‘am’ — slap — ‘THE QUEEN!’”

PA Images via Getty Images

John claims that the queen then realized that he had seen the exchange and gave John a wink before walking away. "I know the Queen’s public image isn’t exactly one of wild frivolity, but … in private she could be hilarious," the acclaimed "Rocketman" singer writes.

Dave Thompson/AFP/GettyImages

In addition to his tale about Queen Elizabeth opens up about his friendship with the late Princess Diana. "She was fabulous company," he writes. "A real gossip: you could ask her anything and she'd tell you."

John famously performed "Candle in the Wind" at Diana's funeral in 1997. Last year, he also performed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding reception in Windsor, England.

John recently spoke out in defense of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Watch the clip below for more:

