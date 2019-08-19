Elton John is coming to the aid of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 72-year-old musician and activist took to Twitter to speak out in favor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after several accounts of their private family vacation came out in British tabloids.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” John began. “Prince Harry’s Mother’ Diana Princess of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

John, who famously performed his song, “Candle in the Wind,” at Princess Diana’s 1997 funeral, also attended Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018 and performed at the reception.

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight,” he continued to explain, highlighting a criticism Harry had received after advocating environmental conservation. “To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint.”

To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.



Elton — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

John concluded his tweets by writing, “I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.”

AFP

A source tells ET that the Sussexes spent six days celebrating Meghan’s 38th birthday in Ibiza at a lavish private villa, arriving by private jet to steer clear of the paparazzi. Just last week, they boarded another private plane and headed to the south of France for a sun-soaked getaway. Like other members of the royal family, the couple is expected to visit the queen’s Balmoral home shortly, as are Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In addition to John clarifying the rumors surrounding their trip, ET has learned that there is also no tension between the Sussexes and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Despite reports, the couples have been on better footing in recent months since Meghan and Harry moved into their new home and created their own household. The queen typically has royal family members throughout the summer to keep her company during her summer vacation in Scotland. All of her relatives don’t visit at the same time but are staggered throughout the summer for summer walks, barbecues and other outdoor activities in the Scottish Highlands.

For more on the royals, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Made Secret Trip to Ibiza With Prince Harry and Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Touching Princess Diana Quote About Kindness

Prince Harry Wishes Wife Meghan Markle a Happy 38th Birthday With Touching Message

Related Gallery