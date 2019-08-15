Meghan Markle rang in her 38th birthday in style!

A source tells ET that the Duchess of Sussex spent her birthday in London before leaving with Prince Harry and their 3-month-old son, Archie, for a family vacation in Ibiza, Spain. The family spent six days on the island in a private villa.

This isn’t the first time the Sussexes have escaped on private vacations. Earlier this week, the couple’s official Instagram account shared never-before-seen photos from the duke and duchess’ secret trip to Botswana, which they took two years ago, prior to their engagement in honor of World Elephant Day.

The entire family is planning to return to Africa on an official Royal Tour of South Africa this fall.

A source previously told ET that Meghan has been very involved in planning every step of the tour. Prince Harry will be visiting Angola, Malawi and Botswana in addition to the family’s stops.

Our source noted that Meghan’s philanthropic work is immensely important to her and that both “the duke and duchess want to make a real impact” during their trip.

The couple famously shared their pregnancy news last fall during the Royal Tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

