Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spreading positive messages.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram on Friday to share a beautiful Princess Diana quote about being kind to others. The quote comes as the royal couple begins to share a slew of their favorite quotes with their followers.

"Words have the power to inspire, which is why we’re happy to share some of our favourite quotes. From members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders, we begin with a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales," the message says before quoting Harry's late mother.

"Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you -- Diana, Princess of Wales," the quote reads.

The post comes a couple days after the Sussex account unfollowed everyone and asked for recommendations about what change makers to feature on their account during the month of August. The decision came as an effort to highlight the people and organizations that inspire their fans.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan recently celebrated her 38th birthday, her first as a mom to baby Archie. See the sweet message that her husband shared on her special day in the video below.

