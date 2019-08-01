The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking for your help!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to their shared Instagram on Wednesday to ask for recommendations about what change makers to feature on their account during the month of August.

As the couple announced back in April, they follow different accounts each month, based on a new theme. May featured mental health organizations, June was focused on Pride and July highlighted environmental causes.

This month, they unfollowed everyone on Instagram in an effort to highlight the people and organizations that inspire their fans.

"For the month of August we look to you for help. We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is," Harry and Meghan wrote. "Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large."

The post continued by asking fans to comment on the post to nominate "someone you look up to, the organization doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow."

Harry and Meghan plan to follow 15 of the suggested accounts on Aug. 5, the day after the Duchess' 38th birthday, in order to "spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives."

The couple's Instagram news comes amid their plans to travel to South Africa this fall with their 2-month-old son, Archie. A source recently told ET that the former Suits star has been fully engaged in every step of planning her family's upcoming tour.

Our source noted that Meghan's philanthropic work is immensely important to her and that both "the Duke and Duchess want to make a real impact" during their trip.

Africa is "close to Harry's heart," so that has been the focus of the plans at this stage, the source added.

Watch the video below for more on Harry and Meghan.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle to Release Workwear Capsule Collection for Charity

Prince Harry Reveals How Many Kids He'd Like to Have With Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle Is Preparing for Family Trip to Africa

Related Gallery