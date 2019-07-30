Prince Harry is opening up about how many kids he'd like to have with Meghan Markle.

For the September issue of British Vogue, which was guest-edited by his wife, the Duke of Sussex interviewed legendary ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall. During their discussion, the two talked about the heightened awareness one feels about the environment and climate change after becoming a parent.

"What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it," said Harry, who welcomed his first child, son Archie, in May. "We are the frog in the water and it's already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying."

Goodall agreed, adding, "Happening and happened. It is terrifying. Especially as you've just had a baby. It does make it different, doesn't it?"

"It does make it different," Harry responded. "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I've met and the places that I've been fortunate enough to go to, I've always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children."

When Goodall then advised him not to have "too many" children, in an effort to save the planet, Harry said he plans to only have "two, maximum!"

A baby brother or sister for Archie? We. Can't. Wait!

Earlier this month, Harry and Goodall shared another heartwarming moment, this time at Windsor Castle. While meeting with a group of young people who are doing groundbreaking work in their communities as part of Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership program, the two had an impromptu dance and "chimpanzee greeting."

See the sweet exchange, which received plenty of laughs and claps from those in attendance, in the video below:

