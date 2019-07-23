Prince Harry and Dr. Jane Goodall shared a sweet moment during their reunion on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex met with a group of young people who are doing groundbreaking work in their communities as part of Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership gathering at Windsor Castle. During their time together, Harry and Goodall shared a heartwarming moment when they had an impromptu dance and "chimpanzee greeting," which the primatologist taught the royal when they first met, back when he was a young boy.

The people in attendance couldn't help but clap and laugh at the sweet moment that the two shared, which was captured online by the prince's Instagram account.

During the event, Harry -- who is the President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador -- listened to presentations on endangered species, reducing plastic waste and embracing the wild. The Duke then had the chance to thank all the attendees taking part for their efforts and the difference they are making every single day.

It's been a busy time for the new dad, as he's been attending of slew of royal events. In the past weeks, Harry attended a Commonwealth Youth roundtable, played in a polo match with his brother, Prince William, and shared a special date night with wife Meghan Markle.

The two attended the London premiere of The Lion King, where they met the cast of the new live-action Disney adaptation, including Beyonce and JAY-Z.

Relive that special moment in the video below.

