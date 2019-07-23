News

Prince Harry Shares Heartwarming Moment With Dr. Jane Goodall During Leadership Event -- Watch

By Liz Calvario‍
Prince Harry Jane Goodall
Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Dr. Jane Goodall shared a sweet moment during their reunion on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex met with a group of young people who are doing groundbreaking work in their communities as part of Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership gathering at Windsor Castle. During their time together, Harry and Goodall shared a heartwarming moment when they had an impromptu dance and "chimpanzee greeting," which the primatologist taught the royal when they first met, back when he was a young boy.

The people in attendance couldn't help but clap and laugh at the sweet moment that the two shared, which was captured online by the prince's Instagram account.

During the event, Harry -- who is the President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador -- listened to presentations on endangered species, reducing plastic waste and embracing the wild. The Duke then had the chance to thank all the attendees taking part for their efforts and the difference they are making every single day.

Today, The Duke of Sussex met with young people doing ground-breaking work in their communities as part of Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership gathering. Started in 1991 by world renowned ethologist and primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, with just 12 high school students in Tanzania, Roots & Shoots brings together young people from around the world who are leading projects in their communities to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment. Today @RootsAndShoots has over 150,000 groups in over 50 countries - the collective power of these young people is limitless. His Royal Highness believes that people are at the heart of conservation and sustainability and that in order to succeed we need an inclusive, community-centred approach. In his roles as President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke has met young people from around the world who are leading the way with creative sustainability solutions and campaigns – it is thanks to the creativity of young people’s minds, that we can turn the tide and preserve our planet for future generations. After listening to presentations on endangered species, reducing plastic waste and embracing the wild, The Duke had the chance to thank all the young people taking part for their efforts and the difference they are making every single day. As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach, for July we turned our attention to following accounts featuring the environment. @JaneGoodallInst, founder of Roots & Shoots, is one of those selected profiles, having dedicated her life’s work to bettering our environment and world. To learn more, visit @RootsAndShoots. Photo©️ PA images

It's been a busy time for the new dad, as he's been attending of slew of royal events. In the past weeks, Harry attended a Commonwealth Youth roundtable, played in a polo match with his brother, Prince William, and shared a special date night with wife Meghan Markle.

The two attended the London premiere of The Lion King, where they met the cast of the new live-action Disney adaptation, including Beyonce and JAY-Z.

Relive that special moment in the video below.

