Beyonce is documenting her headline-making meeting with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The 37-year-old singer as well as her husband, JAY-Z, met Meghan and Harry at The Lion King premiere on Sunday, and on Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share pics of the moment. Beyonce shared a photo of her and Meghan beaming at one another, as well as one of Harry kissing her on her cheek.

More moments that made Queen Bey's Instagram included embracing Elton John, posing with the Lion King cast and rocking an all-gold outfit at the after-party.

Beyonce also shared a behind-the-scenes video of her experience at the London premiere, which of course included the moment she met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as her slaying in her custom gold Cong Tri gown, which featured a daring waist-high slit.

ET recently spoke to royal expert Katie Nicholl, who noted that Beyonce and 37-year-old Meghan's meeting was far from the usual way one meets royals.

"Hugging a royal, no, it's not standard protocol," Nicholl shared. "So yeah, I think Beyonce got special treatment by Their Royal Highnesses. They were really, really thrilled to meet her, as told by a palace source. It was the very first time, in fact, that either Meghan or Harry had met Beyonce. And you could see that. ... [Beyonce] also embraced both of the royals. There's a lot of sort of very tactile chemistry going on with Beyonce with her hand around Meghan's lower back, and also with Harry's two kisses for her as well -- certainly not what we usually expect of royal protocol."

It's been a busy couple of days for Beyonce as she does press for the highly anticipated Lion King reboot, which hits theaters on Friday. Beyonce, who voices the character Nala in the film, also dropped an accompanying album, The Lion King: The Gift, and a music video for her song Spirit featuring her 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

On Tuesday, she also impressively racked up six Emmy nominations for her Netflix special, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.

