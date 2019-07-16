Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' Scores 6 Emmy Nominations

Bow down, b**ches... Beyoncé is coming through!

On Tuesday morning, The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong announced the nominees for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards live from Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in Los Angeles, and the 37-year-old singer racked up a total of six nominations for her Netflix special, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.

The live concert film was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, Outstanding Costumes for a Variety (Non-Fiction or Reality Programming), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Music Direction.

Beyoncé has yet to win an Emmy Award, but was previously nominated in 2013 for Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program for the Super Bowl XlVII Halftime Show, in 2015 for Outstanding Special Class Program for her On the Run Tour with husband JAY-Z, and in 2016 for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Special and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for Lemonade.

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé began streaming on Netflix on April 17, and provided fans with an intimate look at what went into Beyonce's historic performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2018, when she became the first black woman to ever headline the event. The special included home movies and never-before-seen photos of her and JAY-Z meeting their twins, Sir and Rumi, for the first time.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22. See the full list of Emmy nominations here, and watch the video below for more on Queen Bey.

