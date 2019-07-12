We're less than a week away from the 71st Emmy Awards nominations ceremony!

Next Tuesday, the actors, actresses and TV shows up for accolades will be announced live from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center. Before it all kicks off, ET is breaking down everything you need to know about when it starts, where to watch and more.

When Are the Nominations?: Tuesday, July 16 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

How to Watch: Starting promptly at 8:30 a.m. PT, ET Live will be live-streaming the nominations at etonline.com/live. Shortly after the nominees are announced, ET's Denny Directo will discuss the outcome, snubs and surprises, plus who will or should win with Jaymes Vaughan (Celebrity Page TV), Megan Vick (TV Guide) and Jacqueline Coley (Rotten Tomatoes). Plus, expect a few nominees to call in to celebrate live with ET.

Who's Presenting?: Crazy Rich Asians star Ken Jeong and The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden will announce the nominees during the ceremony. They'll be joined by Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

Who Should Receive a Nomination?: A total of 732 shows are vying for recognition this year, with Game of Thrones and Veepexpected to be this year's frontrunners. But there are a handful of actors and actresses that we believe stood out from the rest. From Connie Britton on Dirty John to Billy Porter on Pose, these are ET's top performances on TV this season:

Emmys 2019: Ben Whishaw, Billy Porter, Tony Hale and More Standout Male Performances on TV

Emmys 2019: Connie Britton, Natasha Lyonne and More Standout Female Performances on TV

When Are the 2019 Emmy Awards?: The awards show will take place Sept. 22, 2019 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

