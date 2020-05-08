The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stay In and Stream

Everything is closed and we all are self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing's for sure: You can still stream.

Washing your hands, practicing social distancing and avoiding large-scale events are important ways to protect yourself and others from coronavirus, and luckily, once you've stocked up on the essentials for a weekend inside, there's plenty to watch and keep yourself entertained on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, CBS All Access and more streaming services. In fact, there are so many choices that it can get a little overwhelming deciding what to sit down and turn on. To help you out, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream right now -- including new arrivals, old favorites and titles you may have forgotten to check out when they first premiered.

And for even more recommendations, make sure to check out our guide for everything new on Netflix in May.

Normal People(Hulu)

Following on the heels of Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu has queued up another intense miniseries adaptation to keep you guessing and break your heart. Get caught up on the tortured Irish romance (based on the Sally Rooney book of the same name), fall in love with Connell and Marianne and finally understand the hype.

Stream Normal People on Hulu.

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The dark comedy series returns for its second season on Friday, with even more twists and turns than the first -- including a jaw-dropping premiere episode! Tune in to see what's next for Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the tangled web they weave.

Stream Dead to Me on Netflix.

Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (Disney+)

The final film in the Skywalker Saga is now available to stream. Revisit Rey's epic journey as she finds her place within the universe and the Jedi Order, or take the weekend to binge all nine films in the epic saga!

Stream The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+.

Outer Banks (Netflix)

The O.C. meets The Goonies in this sun-soaked Netflix drama, which stars the hunky Chase Stokes as John B, the ringleader of a blue-collar group of friends who live and work in the titular coastal resorts towns of North Carolina's eastern shore. The 10-episode first season follows John and his friends as they attempt to solve the mystery of his missing father -- and maybe recover a mythical treasure in the process.

Stream Outer Banks on Netflix.

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

The hilarious teen comedy from executive producer Mindy Kaling follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a 15-year-old Indian-American girl who is trying to make the best of her sophomore year while dealing with grief, friend drama and family expectations.

Stream Never Have I Ever on Netflix.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)

The final season of the beloved animated saga is finally here! See the Siege of Mandalore like never before, following Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) as she battles Darth Maul and witnesses the rise of the Galactic Empire.

Stream Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (Hulu)

A new classic of the rom-com genre, Crazy, Stupid, Love is great on its own, but iconic as the first on-screen pairing of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, whose chemistry alone makes it worth a rewatch.

Stream Crazy, Stupid, Love on Hulu.

Becoming (Netflix)

If anyone can bring us comfort in these uncertain times, it's Michelle Obama. This documentary follows the former FLOTUS as she travels the country promoting her book of the same name, giving unprecedented access into her life and placing her in the spotlight as a champion of the power of positivity.

Stream Becoming on Netflix.

Hollywood (Netflix)

Ryan Murphy is rewriting history with his new star-studded limited series, which sets out to dive deeper into some of the marginalized stories that helped define the Golden Age of Tinseltown: the rise of leading man and closeted actor Rock Hudson, the struggles faced by actors of color Anna May Wong and Hattie McDaniel, the notorious but ignored backroom dealings of agent Henry Willson, and more.

Stream Hollywood on Netflix.

Survivor (CBS All Access)

Twenty years after its premiere season, Survivor is delivering what fans are calling its best cycle yet. Survivor: Winners at War pits the best of the best against each other, with epic blindsides and jaw-dropping gameplay we could only get from an all-winners season. The show airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and you can catch up on CBS All Access now.

Stream Survivor on CBS All Access.

The Princess Bride (Disney+)

"As you wish!" is a Top 10 movie line, Inigo Montoya is a legendary character, and the love story between Robin Wright's Buttercup and Cary Elwes' Wesley has become a cult classic for a reason, even if baby Fred Savage rolls his eyes the whole time. Have fun storming the castle!

Stream The Princess Bride on Disney+.

The Half of It (Netflix)

A high-school rom-com with a sapphic twist on Cyrano, writer-director Alice Wu's latest film tells the story of shy straight-A student Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), who is recruited by friendly jock Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) to write love letters to his unrequited crush Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire), not realizing that Ellie is very well-qualified to write those romantic missives.

Stream The Half of It on Netflix.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The first episode of this behind-the-scenes series debuted on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, and subsequent eps will drop each Friday, giving fans a peek behind the curtain at the making of The Mandalorian (including, of course, all things Baby Yoda). Tide yourself over until season 2 premieres this fall!

Stream Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Looking for a serious escape? Go beyond. Star Trek: Picard is a hit with diehard and new Trek fans alike. With CBS All Access, you can also watch the five original Star Trek TV series and Star Trek: Discovery.

Stream Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access.

Megamind (Hulu)

Want something to watch with the kids? This wildly underrated Dreamworks animated flick is now on Hulu and features voices by Brad Pitt, Will Ferrell, Jonah Hill, Tina Fey and more.

Stream Megamind on Hulu.

Nadiya's Time to Eat (Netflix)

If you've already burnt through (no pun intended) every season ofThe Great British Bake Off, catch up with one of its most beloved champions, Nadiya Hussein, in her new cooking show, where she gives you tips and tricks for making delicious meals at home, using a few ingenious shortcuts!

Stream Nadiya's Time to Eat on Netflix.

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

If you were into The Good Wife, the story doesn't end there. This series picks up where its predecessor left off, and you can watch both shows on CBS All Access.

Stream The Good Fight on CBS All Access.

Steven Universe (Hulu)

Steven Universe is perfect if you need a 10-minute pick-me-up in between working from home, watching the news or refreshing your Twitter feed. It’s the purist form of escapism — optimistic, family-friendly and genuinely funny.

Stream Steven Universe on Hulu.

Perry Mason (CBS All Access)

Before HBO's reimagining of the classic '50s show comes to light, immerse yourself in the original world of attorney Perry Mason.

Stream Perry Mason on CBS All Access.

High Fidelity (Hulu)

Zoë Kravitz stars in this new adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel from Hulu. Fair warning: Diving into this might have you dusting off your old record collection and/or devising the perfect mixtape for your crushes and friends.

Stream High Fidelity on Hulu.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

One of the flagship offerings of Disney+ has more than just a fun title. The clever, pseudo-revival of the beloved Disney movie franchise will win you over all on its own with a cast of characters sure to help you "getcha head in the game!"

Stream High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.

Happy streaming!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Romantic Movies Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and More

The Best Feel-Good Movies on Every Service

Streaming Services: Your Guide to Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, Netflix and More

'On My Block' Cast Reacts to That Time Jump and Teases Season 4 (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery