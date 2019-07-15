Beyonce enjoyed a long night out following the star-studded Lion King premiere in London, England, on Sunday.

After creating a stir when she and her husband, JAY-Z, met Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the red carpet, the 37-year-old singer changed outfits and was snapped at the after-party, wearing another head-turning all-gold outfit. Beyonce sported a satin gold coat over a satin dress, topping off the look with gold Jimmy Choo high heels and black sunglasses.

The mother of three -- who voices the character Nala in the Disney reboot of the classic 1994 animated film -- sported a smile as she headed out of Harry's Bar at 4 a.m., followed by JAY-Z, who also smiled big.

Earlier, Beyonce wore a stunning off-the-shoulder gold custom Cong Tri dress featuring a daring slit, as she and 37-year-old Meghan shared a hug at the Lion King premiere. In videos taken of the epic moment, the singer sweetly calls Meghan "my princess." Harry also gave Beyonce a hug and a kiss on the cheek, and greeted JAY-Z with a handshake.

Príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle falando com Beyoncé e Jay-Z. 🦁👑💛 #TheLionKingpic.twitter.com/DooJwCqM3e — BEYONCÉ HARD (@Beyonce_Hard) July 14, 2019

Although it's clearly all good between the foursome, a source tells ET that Beyonce and 49-year-old JAY-Z actually breached royal protocol by arriving after 34-year-old Harry and Meghan. The source adds that, when Beyonce and JAY-Z did arrive, they "completely upstaged" the royals, even getting a bigger cheer from the crowd who had congregated in Leicester Square.

