On Sunday, Beyonce and Meghan Markle shared a hug on the red carpet of the Lion King premiere in London – and now fans are learning what the pair talked about during their encounter.



"My princess," Beyonce, wearing a shimmering gold gown, was recorded saying as she embraced Meghan, who donned a black frock with a semi-sheer top and sleeves.

The singer was also overheard telling the Duchess of Sussex "the baby, so beautiful," referencing Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2-month-old son, Archie. Bey also said that she and JAY-Z, who was by her side, "love you guys," according to multiple outlets.

Príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle falando com Beyoncé e Jay-Z. 🦁👑💛 #TheLionKingpic.twitter.com/DooJwCqM3e — BEYONCÉ HARD (@Beyonce_Hard) July 14, 2019

When Harry finally joined the conversation, he reportedly told Beyonce, "you've been rather busy." "Congrats on the birth of your baby," the rapper told the prince.

Then Harry asked how Bey and JAY's 2-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir are. Beyonce replied, "They are not here. They don’t come on every trip. We left them at home. They would love to have been here."



JAY was also overheard telling the duke and duchess, "The best advice I can give you: always find some time for yourself."



A source told ET on Monday that Meghan was expected to attend the Lion King London premiere, unless Archie kept her at home at the last minute.



Meghan has slowly been venturing out to public events in recent days, making a surprise appearance at Wimbledon to cheer on her good friend, Serena Williams, on July 4, and bringing Archie to the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire on July 10. Meghan watched Harry play in the polo match. By her side was Kate Middleton, who brought her three kids -- 5-year-old George, 4-year-old Charlotte, and 1-year-old Louis -- and watched Prince William play on the opposite team.



Then, on Saturday, Meghan returned to Wimbledon, with both Kate and Pippa Middleton, to once again watch Williams compete in the tournament; ultimately Williams was defeated.



See more royal news below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Beyonce Meet at 'Lion King' Premiere in London

Meghan Markle Dazzles in Black Dress at 'Lion King' Premiere in London

Serena Williams Appreciates 'Great Friend' Meghan Markle's Support at Wimbledon

Related Gallery