Serena Williams is so thankful for Meghan Markle's support.

The tennis superstar might not have won the Wimbledon women's singles final against Romania's Simona Halep on Saturday, but she was glad her "great friend" was there to cheer her on. In her post-match press conference, Williams told reporters that it was "great" seeing the Duchess of Sussex attend her game.

"She's such a great friend and a great person as well," Williams, 37, expressed. "And always positive, no matter what. It's so good to have people like that, just to know and she's such a fan of the sport."

Williams also added that Meghan was "happy for Simona." "She saw that she played unbelievably, and that’s just the kind of person that she is," she said.

Meghan was in the stands with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, as well as Pippa Middleton. The ladies were all smiles as they watched the two women compete.

The former Suits star also attended Williams' July 4 match, but faced controversy over her security.

Some attendees were upset that the new mom and her friends were seated in an area with no other event-goers around them, and that her security stopped some fans from taking photos in her direction, even when the photo was not of her.

