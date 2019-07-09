Meghan Markle stepped out to support her tennis star pal, Serena Williams, at Wimbledon, on Thursday, but her appearance has ruffled some feathers.

In photos taken at the sporting event, a fan can be seen seemingly attempting to take a photo of Markle, before a security guard intercepts, reportedly asking the man to stop.

However, in a closer look at the man in question, it turned out he was simply taking a selfie.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the same security guard did not stop others from snapping pics of Markle as she chatted with a young boy.

Fans are also fired up that the new mom and her friends were seated in an area with no other event-goers around them.

It’s just one of the moves which is causing confusion for some royal fans, since the couple is keeping some matters undisclosed to the media (like the identity of baby Archie’s godparents) while indulging the media on others -- such as Markle’s expected attendance at the premiere of The Lion King on Saturday and Harry’s new project with Oprah Winfrey.

“Harry is co-creating this with me and he is executive producing this with me. We've had several meetings, we've had secret meetings in London,” Winfrey told CBS This Morning, about the two collaborating on a documentary series for Apple.

Meanwhile, ET recently learned that Harry is determined to give Archie as “normal” of an upbringing as possible, especially given the bright spotlight he faced growing up.

“I think the couple are determined for Archie to have as normal a life as possible,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. “Prince Harry grew up very much in the spotlight, never far away from the gaze of the cameras, and at points in his life that's been something he has resented. My understanding is that at Frogmore, they have essentially built a fortress. One of their closest friends told me it was their oasis -- their sanctuary where they're going to raise their child away from the spotlight.”



