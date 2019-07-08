What a fun way for a new mom to return to the red carpet!



ET has learned that Meghan Markle, 37, is expected to attend a movie premiere in the U.K. on Saturday, marking her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her son, Archie, in May.



And, the film is one that little Archie, like many children, is likely to love one day – Disney’s remake of The Lion King.

While her plans may change if she decides to stay at home with her 2-month-old boy at the last minute, it’s understood she will otherwise be at the event.

The outing would come one week after Markle and Prince Harry had Archie christened at a ceremony at a private chapel, attended by Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, as well as Archie’s godparents.



While the couple has kept the identity of Archie’s godparents under wraps, a royal source tells ET that one of his godfathers is Prince Harry’s friend, Charlie van Straubenzee. According to multiple reports, the two became friends during their time attending Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire.

ET recently learned more about how Archie is being raised and his parents’ eagerness to keep him away from the spotlight as much as they can.

“I think the couple is determined for Archie to have as normal a life as possible,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. “Prince Harry grew up very much in the spotlight, never far away from the gaze of the cameras, and at points in his life that's been something he has resented."

"My understanding is that at Frogmore, they have essentially built a fortress," she added. "One of their closest friends told me it was their oasis -- their sanctuary where they're going to raise their child away from the spotlight.”

