Even when Meghan Markle is away from her son, she keeps him close to her heart.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Thursday to watch her good friend, Serena Williams, in her round two match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The new mom rocked a casual look for her day out, but had on one special accessory that completed the outfit: a gold necklace with an "A" charm. The sweet and subtle jewelry was most likely a tribute to her almost 2-month-old baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, whom she shares with husband Prince Harry.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In just a couple days, Meghan and Harry's little one will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET earlier this week that the new parents are eager for little Archie to have "as normal a life as possible" -- meaning no royal titles, an idyllic private home life at Frogmore Cottage and, one day, job hunting.

"Prince Harry grew up very much in the spotlight, never far away from the gaze of the cameras, and at points in his life that's been something he has resented. My understanding is that at Frogmore, they have essentially built a fortress," Nicholl explained. "One of their closest friends told me it was their oasis -- their sanctuary where they're going to raise their child away from the spotlight."

Additionally, there is one particularly royal activity Harry hopes that Archie will excel at -- playing polo. Nicholl said she was recently told by a friend of Harry’s that the royal has "high ambitions" for Archie with the sport and plans to get him on a pony "once he’s learned to walk."

Hear more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance at Wimbledon to Cheer on Serena Williams -- Pics!

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Thinking About Baby No. 2 Already?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hire New Nanny for Baby Archie After the First Two Didn't Work Out

Related Gallery