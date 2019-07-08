A lot has changed for the cast of Suits since it first premiered in 2011.

Ahead of its ninth and final season, ET traveled to Toronto, Canada, to exclusively visit the set of the popular USA Network series, where Patrick J. Adams put it quite perfectly: "We're all grown-ups [now]."

Adams will return as Mike Ross during episode five of the upcoming season, after leaving the legal drama in 2018 with Meghan Markle, who portrayed his onscreen love interest, Rachel Zane. Although Meghan won't physically be back onscreen with the beloved cast, Adams says the show will still address her character.

"For Mike, this is just a trip to New York," he teased of the highly anticipated return. "He's in Seattle, [Mike and Rachel] are building their life together, it sounds like he's doing well."

"It seems to me like Mike's in a great place. Whatever is happening in Seattle is really good," he continued, adding that this is just a way for Mike to "come and see his friends" one last time. "There's phone calls with Rachel saying, 'Goodbye, I love you,' and, you know, I think there's some obvious acknowledgment that she's still there and a part of the show."

Adams also promised fans that everything is still "good" between Mike and Rachel, telling ET, "We're happy. I promise you they're happy."

USA

Since their official departure from Suits, Markle and Adams have been prioritizing family life. The 37-year-old royal married Prince Harry and welcomed their first child together, baby boy Archie, in May, while Adams welcomed his own first child, a daughter, with wife Troian Bellisario last October.

"Yeah, it's weird. We all have kids now," Adams, also 37, shared. "It's fantastic. I mean, it just changes everything in your life. It gives you a new purpose."

Interestingly enough, Markle and Adams weren't the only ones from the Suits family to welcome children within the year. Dulé Hill's second child, son Levi (whom he shares with wife Jazmyn Simon), was born on May 10, just four days after the Duchess of Sussex gave birth.

"I don't know if it's the water or if it's the cold air during the time that we're not here," the 44-year-old actor, who portrays Alex Williams on the show, said. "Because we film in the summertime. But I don't know what it is. But it definitely is a wave of Suits babies."

"What I do wonder is if the queen is going to instill some type of, like, royal moniker on Levi," he added. "I mean, it's only fair. If you can make that happen I really would appreciate it."

As for whether any play dates for the Suits babies are actually in the books?

"You tell me!" Adams joked. "I don't know the matchmaking. That sounds like a crazy world."

"I wish Meghan all the best," he added. "I'm really happy for them."

Before wrapping up our time on set, ET also spoke with Gabriel Macht, who stars as Harvey Specter and was one of the lucky guests at Markle's royal wedding last May. Albeit brief, the actor dished out some great parenting advice for his former co-star in regard to raising Archie in the public eye.

"The advice is, you gotta stay true to who you are," said Macht, who shares two kids, Satine and Luca, with wife Jacinda Barrett. "And just give that kid love. Just support that kid every step of the way."

Suits returns for its ninth and final season Wednesday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network. In the meantime, hear more from the cast in the video below.

