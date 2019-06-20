It's a blast from Meghan Markle's past.

A trailer for Suits' final season dropped on Thursday and features throwback moments between Markle's character, Rachel Zane, and her love interest, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Their intense relationship was one of the highlights of the legal drama, and the trailer includes their first meeting, Rachel giving Mike an epic slap to the face, as well as his romantic proposal.

Another big takeaway from the trailer is a tease of an emotional scene between Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), who fans have been waiting to get together for eight seasons.

Suits returns for its final season on USA on July 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

Meghan left the show last year after falling in love with Prince Harry, eventually marrying him last May and giving birth to their first child together, son Archie, last month.

As for Adams, he left Suits at the end of season seven, but ET confirmed earlier this month that he's set to return for a multi-episode arc for the final season. According to USA Network, he will be involved in a case that will put him toe to toe with Harvey, his former mentor, and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl).

ET spoke with Adams and his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, in March at the Good for a Laugh benefit at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles, where he joked about playdates between their 8-month-old daughter and Meghan and Harry's child.

"Maybe at her house," Adams cracked. "It's a little bigger."

"We've shared exactly zero tips with her because I don't think Meghan needs any tips about anything," he added about giving the Duchess of Sussex any parenting advice.

