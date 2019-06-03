'Suits': Patrick J. Adams to Return for Final Season Arc

Mike Ross is coming home.

Patrick J. Adams is set to return for a multi-episode arc in the ninth and final season of Suits, ET has confirmed.

Adams, who left the USA Network legal drama at the end of season seven, will first appear midway through the 10-episode farewell season.

What prompts Mike to hop on a plane and jet off to New York City? According to USA Network, he will be involved in a case that will put him toe to toe with his former mentor, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl).

The possibility of Adams' return to Suits, either in front of or behind the camera, has been bandied about for over a year.

In March, the 37-year-old actor was hopeful that they would be able to get something on the books, telling ET at a Good for a Laugh benefit in Los Angeles that he would "love to make it work if I could."

"We're trying to figure it out and see if it's possible. I hope so," Adams said at the time. "With schedules and other work that's coming along, it's just a scheduling thing, but I'm hoping so. It depends on the story they write. They gotta figure it out, and if they even want me. You've gotta ask them."

And in January, Suits creator Aaron Korsh addressed the chance that Adams would reprise his role one last time.

"I have discussed with Patrick when he left the possibility of coming back, and we both decided if the time was right and he was up for it and he had the time, that we would do it," Korsh said. "Wanting Mike is not a story. We'd have to figure out exactly what we would do with him and we'd have to have a general plan. I wouldn't break every story or the story so specifically before contacting Patrick and saying, 'This is the general thing we'd do, are you available?' Then we'd move from there."

Since Adams left Suits last April alongside new royal Meghan Markle (don't expect her to return as Rachel Zane), he has recurred on Amazon's Sneaky Pete and starred opposite his wife, Troian Bellisario, in Clara. He recently landed the starring role in National Geographic's The Right Stuff, playing astronaut John Glenn.

Suits will pick up with Manhattan law firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, facing uncertainty and change -- yet again -- after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the American Bar Association to save Harvey, leaving Samantha reeling from the loss of her mentor. Meanwhile, Zane's departure forces Harvey to realize he doesn't want to lose the most important person in his life, Donna (Rafferty).

According to the official synopsis for the final season, Suits will follow Harvey and Donna as they attempt to navigate their new romance with their professional obligations, as they fight to salvage the firm's tarnished reputation.

Suits currently stars Macht, Heigl, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Dule Hill and Amanda Schull.

Suits premieres its ninth and final season Wednesday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.

