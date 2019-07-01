It's nice to have you back, Mike Ross.

In a new 30-second teaser touting the ninth and final season of Suits, Patrick J. Adams returns to his old haunts after being away for one calendar year. And though it's felt like forever since Mike and his mentor, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), were reeling off legal wins at the law firm, it's nice to have the pair back together again.

"I always have time for an old friend," Mike says, as he shakes Harvey's hand. Seriously, we missed this bromance!

So what whisks Mike away from Seattle where he's, presumably, still happily married to Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) and helping those in legal need at their own firm? A case that pits Mike against Harvey and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl).

Watch the final teaser below.

In March, Adams was hopeful that they would be able to get something on the books, telling ET at a Good for a Laugh benefit in Los Angeles that he would "love to make it work if I could."

"We're trying to figure it out and see if it's possible. I hope so," Adams, 37, said at the time. "With schedules and other work that's coming along, it's just a scheduling thing, but I'm hoping so. It depends on the story they write. They gotta figure it out, and if they even want me. You've gotta ask them."

And in January, Suits creator Aaron Korsh addressed the chance that Adams would reprise his role one last time.

"I have discussed with Patrick when he left the possibility of coming back, and we both decided if the time was right and he was up for it and he had the time, that we would do it," Korsh said. "Wanting Mike is not a story. We'd have to figure out exactly what we would do with him and we'd have to have a general plan. I wouldn't break every story or the story so specifically before contacting Patrick and saying, 'This is the general thing we'd do, are you available?' Then we'd move from there."

Suits' final season premieres Wednesday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Suits' Final Season Teaser Looks Back at Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams' Best Moments

'Suits': Patrick J. Adams to Return for Final Season Arc

'Suits' Will Kick Off Its Final Season in July

Related Gallery