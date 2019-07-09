Fans of the royal family will definitely want to pick up a copy of the September issue of British Vogue!

Meghan Markle is guest editing the upcoming issue, and ET has learned that the Duchess of Sussex is expected to participate in some photos at her new residence at Frogmore to supplement her collaboration with the U.K. fashion magazine.

A source tells ET that the 37-year-old royal has been working with new editor Edward Enninful about her vision, and hopes to highlight important philanthropic issues, along with a number of prominent women who have been making a difference. The source adds that Meghan plans to reflect "on causes near and dear to her heart" when she guest edits the magazine, including women's empowerment and education, which "form the basis of her charity work."

This will mark Meghan's first big job since welcoming her first child, son Archie, with Prince Harry in May. ET understands that at this time, there is no agreement in place for Meghan to participate in a regular column for U.S. Vogue with Anna Wintour.

Meanwhile, across the pond, Meghan's former Suits co-stars are gearing up for the ninth and final season of the popular legal drama, which returns to USA Network on Wednesday, July 19.

ET recently traveled to Toronto, Canada, to exclusively visit the set, where Patrick J. Adams (who makes his return as Mike Ross in episode five) gave us some insight on how the show will address Meghan's character, Rachel Zane.

"For Mike, this is just a trip to New York," he teased of the highly anticipated return. "He's in Seattle, [Mike and Rachel] are building their life together, it sounds like he's doing well."

"It seems to me like Mike's in a great place. Whatever is happening in Seattle is really good," he continued, adding that this is just a way for Mike to "come and see his friends" one last time. "There's phone calls with Rachel saying, 'Goodbye, I love you,' and, you know, I think there's some obvious acknowledgment that she's still there and a part of the show."

