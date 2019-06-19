Meghan Markle Lands First Big Job Since Giving Birth to Baby Archie

Meghan Markle may still officially be on maternity leave, but she's filling her time with important projects.

A source tells ET that the Duchess of Sussex will guest edit the September issue of British Vogue. According to ET's source, the new mom has been working with editor Edward Enninful on her vision for the issue, which will highlight a number of women's humanitarian accomplishments around the world and other causes close to her heart. ET has reached out to Vogue for comment.

Whether Meghan will appear inside the magazine hasn't been confirmed. The former Suits star has notably taken a step away from the spotlight since giving birth to her first child with Prince Harry, but appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair's October 2017 issue before their engagement.

"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news," Meghan said at the time. "And I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

A year and a half later, Meghan and Harry are now married and parents to a baby boy named Archie. Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET that while the pair has hired a nanny to help them raise the little one, Meghan has been a devoted mom.

"Meghan's been up in the night nursing, feeding on demand every few hours," she noted. "Apparently he's a hungry little baby."

See more on how the actress is approaching motherhood in the video below.

