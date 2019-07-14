Meghan Markle was a big fan of Beyonce long before the two met for the first time at the Lion King premiere in London on Sunday. In fact, Queen Bey was on Meghan's wedding playlist.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Idris Elba at the Hobbs & Shaw premiere in Hollywood on Saturday, where he revealed that the GRAMMY winner's songs were played during Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding reception last year. Elba was the night's DJ.

"There's always Beyonce on the playlist. You already know that!" the actor joked. "You already know that!"

Elba opened up about DJing the royal affair during an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra this week, sharing that Meghan provided him with a playlist, which included Whitney Houston's "I Want to Dance With Somebody," as well as some "West Coast" rap.

"Everyone's talking about the playlist. I let the cat out of the bag didn't I?" Elba asked on Saturday. "Just a little bit."

Though the 46-year-old actor attended Meghan and Harry's nuptials last year, he said he's yet to meet their baby boy, Archie. "He's a cutie. Congratulations to them. I love them for that," he said.



Elba brought his own family to Saturday's premiere, including his daughter, Isan, and new wife, Sabrina Dhowre. "It's a family affair!" he gushed.

In Hobbs & Shaw, Elba plays a villain to Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw from the Fast & Furious franchise. Hobbs and Shaw are forced to team up to stop a new threat, Brixton Lore (Elba), a cyber-genetically enhanced terrorist who created a deadly virus that could threaten the human race.

"I mean, I put the work in. I had a really great character. My character is part man, part machine. I had an opportunity to create something with that," Elba said of his character.

"The two guys, it was real fun working with them. Both of them are at the top of their game in terms of being action heroes, and I haven't made a movie like that with them, so it was amazing for me," he added of co-starring with Johnson and Statham. "It was a great experience."

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on Aug. 2.

