The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, attended the star-studded premiere, and in a video posted on Twitter, the royal couple meets the 46-year-old musician, who tells them how much their relationship means to others.

"So happy for your union," Pharrell says in the recorded exchange. "Love is amazing. It’s wonderful. Don’t ever take that for granted, but what it means in today’s climate. I just wanted to tell you, it's so significant for so many of us. Seriously."

Meghan warmly replies, "Thank you, they don't make it easy."

Meghan has been the subject of negative press multiple times since her marriage to Prince Harry, most recently when she made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on July 4 to watch her good friend Serena Williams compete and faced controversy over her security. Some attendees were upset that the new mom and her two friends were seated in an area with no other event-goers around them, and that her security stopped some fans from taking photos in her direction, even when the photo was not of her.

In CBS News' special titled Meghan and Harry Plus One that aired in May, negative headlines about 37-year-old Meghan were addressed, including rumors about her being difficult or having a diva attitude. Her friends defended her and refuted the reports.

"What's so frustrating is that you hear these stories and there's no truth to them," her makeup artist and close friend, Daniel Martin, said on camera. "It's not the same person. In the years I've known her, the years I've worked with her, she's never had a diva fit, never."

"I think because I know her so well, and I know she doesn't deserve all of this negative press," he added, shedding tears.

Meanwhile, ET also spoke to Pharrell at the premiere, and he explained why The Lion King is so special to him.

"This is a story that takes place in Africa, you know, what better place?" he said. "It's a historical franchise, you know, $19 billion to date -- not even counting this film -- but just, like, the stage shows, all of that stuff, and the idea that it's inspired by the homeland to my DNA is such a pleasure."

ET also spoke to royal expert Katie Nicholl on Monday, who shared why the Disney classic is significant to Meghan and 34-year-old Harry's relationship.

"The show means a lot to them as a couple. They had one of their first dates there," Nicholl said, referencing the Broadway version. "Harry has seen the movie, I think, more than 20 times, he has said. They [even] had Elton John singing 'Circle of Life' at their wedding."

Watch the video below for more on Meghan and Harry attending the premiere, including the moment the two met Beyonce and JAY-Z.

