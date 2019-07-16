Beyonce Says She's Created a New Genre of Music With 'Lion King' Album

Beyonce couldn't be prouder of her work on The Lion King, and her accompanying album, The Lion King: The Gift!



The beloved songstress opens up about her hope for the music she worked on for the highly anticipated live-action film, calling the the songs "a love letter to Africa."

"I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just, you know, use some of the sounds and give my interpretation of it," Beyonce says in a video shared on Tuesday's Good Morning America, which will air in its entirety on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. "I want it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa."



"A lot of the drums, the chants, all of these incredible new sounds, mixed with some of the producers from America, we’ve kinda created our genre," she continues. "And I feel like the soundtrack, it becomes visual in your mind, it’s a soundscape, it’s more than just the music, because each song tells the story of the film."

JUST ANNOUNCED: '#TheLionKing Can You Feel the Love Tonight? with @RobinRoberts' special will feature the EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE PREMIERE of @Beyonce's music video for “Spirit” & an exclusive interview with the superstar! Watch TONIGHT at 8pmET on @ABCNetworkhttps://t.co/mfhnDwVq7Gpic.twitter.com/bd884lHSy9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 16, 2019

In addition to Beyonce's on-camera chat, the cover art for The Lion King: The Gift and the tracklist was released on Tuesday. Beyonce sings on 10 tracks, and her and JAY-Z's 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is featured in the song "Brown Skin Girl." JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, and Pharrell also contributed to the album.

But that's not all! Fans can look forward to the release of Beyonce's music video for the song, "The Spirit," during ABC's Lion King special on Tuesday evening. The Lion King: The Gift will be released on July 19, alongside the film.

The artwork and track list for ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/T4uhFtgqVe — BEYONCÉ HUB (@theyoncehub) July 16, 2019

At the Los Angeles premiere of The Lion King, Glover shared with ET what it was like to be part of both the film and the music -- and his son's reaction to him working with Beyonce.

Check it out:

