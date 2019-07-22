Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wish Prince George a Happy Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are showing their eldest nephew, Prince George, some birthday love.

George turned six on Monday, July 22, and to celebrate, his parents -- Kate Middleton and Prince William -- released three new photos of the adorable royal on Sunday, all taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. Meghan and Harry commented on one of the photos through William and Kate's official Instagram account, writing a sweet message for George.

"Happy Birthday 🎂🎈!" the comment reads. "Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!"

Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't the only ones greeting George on his birthday. The British Army in London shared a previously unseen photo of George posing with the Irish Guards and their Wolfhound mascot, alongside his dad and younger siblings, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis.

"The Army In London, including @irish_guards Wolfhound mascot Domhnall, is wishing HRH Prince George a very happy 6th birthday today," the post reads on the army's official Twitter account. "Our Soldiers are always on duty, ready to serve! #PrinceGeorge."

The Army In London, including @irish_guards Wolfhound mascot Domhnall, is wishing HRH Prince George a very happy 6th birthday today. Our Soldiers are always on duty, ready to serve! #PrinceGeorgepic.twitter.com/JKrUja4GNL — The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) July 22, 2019

For more on George's sixth birthday celebrations, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince George Marks 6th Birthday with Adorable New Photos

Prince William's Friend to Marry a Teacher at Prince George's School

Princess Charlotte Will Join Big Brother Prince George at School This Fall

Related Gallery