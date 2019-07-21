Prince George Marks 6th Birthday with Adorable New Photos

Prince George marks his sixth birthday on Monday, July 22. And to celebrate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released three new portraits of the cute royal on Sunday.

Two of the photos show George posing in the garden of the family’s Kensington Palace home, while a third shot was taken while the little one was on holiday with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

All of the photos were taken outside by Middleton, who shared earlier this year how much George and Charlotte love the outdoors.

“That’s where George and Charlotte would love to be -- learning outside of the classroom, not inside,” the 37-year-old duchess told a group of young children while visiting volunteers at a garden in London. “It’s still fun inside, but it’s much better outside.”

These two photographs were taken recently in the gardens at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge.



Sure enough, as George celebrated his fifth birthday a year ago, William shared how he was starting to teach the children outdoor sports, like tennis and soccer.

"Trying to get a tennis racket in their hands -- and a football!" he told 2018 Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic following the tennis star's Grand Slam win.

Meanwhile, George’s cousin, Archie, also has outdoor sports on the horizon.

ET recently learned that Prince Harry has “high ambitions” for his son to excel in polo and plans to get him on a pony “once he’s learned to walk.”

See more on the royals, including some of George’s most heartwarming moments, below.

