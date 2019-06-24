Prince William's Friend to Marry a Teacher at Prince George's School

Prince William's pal is getting ready to tie the knot!

One of the Duke of Cambridge's best friends, Thomas van Straubenzee, is set to make things official with his now-fiancee, Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe, The Sunday Times reports. The pair reportedly got engaged last week and, aside from Thomas' friendship with William, they have another royal connection -- Prince George!

The 5-year-old son of William and Kate Middleton attends the Thomas London Day School Battersea's location where Lucy serves as an assistant head teacher and leads classes on outdoor learning and mindfulness, according to the outlet.

The U.K. paper reports that both George and Princess Charlotte, 4, will likely serve as a pageboy and bridesmaid in the upcoming nuptials, while William is expected to be an usher for Thomas' big day.

Thomas' friendship with William is a long one, with the duo having met at Ludgrove School when they were kids. Thomas has since attended both William's 2011 wedding and Prince Harry's nuptials to Meghan Markle last year. Additionally, the real estate agent serves as Charlotte's godfather.

Thomas was previously married to Lady Melissa Percy, a British fashion designer, from 2013 to 2016.

Thomas van Straubenzee and Prince William in 2014 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Charlotte is set to attend the same school as her older brother, which he began attending back in 2017, beginning this fall.

"We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea," Simon O’Malley, Headmaster at Thomas’s Battersea, said in a statement. "We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

Watch the video below for more on the royal family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Birthday Message to Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Officially Leave Prince William and Kate’s Charity

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are to Exit Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Foundation

Related Gallery