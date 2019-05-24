Prince George will have some company when he returns to school this fall.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte, will be joining her big brother at Thomas's Battersea in Wandsworth, south London in September. Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

"We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea," Simon O’Malley, Headmaster at Thomas’s Battersea, expressed in a statement. "We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

The 4-year-old royal had previously attended Willcocks Nursery School beginning in January 2018. George, 5, began attending Thomas's Battersea in 2017, and has often been spotted being dropped off by William.

On George's first day of school, the Duke of Cambridge revealed that his eldest son was a bit reluctant to go.

“I just dropped George off and he didn't want to go," William told a fellow parent during a visit to Milton Keynes.

Meanwhile, Charlotte and George, along with their youngest brother, Prince Louis, were recently photographed visiting the RHS Back to Nature Garden, which was designed by their mother, alongside award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects.

George, Charlotte and Louis helped their mom with the project, as they gathered moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate the RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden's den.

