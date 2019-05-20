News

Prince Louis Sports Same Striped Shorts That Brother Prince George Did When He Was a Tot

By Paige Gawley‍
Prince Louis
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Louis is sporting some royal hand-me-downs!

In new images of Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children -- Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1 -- the youngest royal looks cute as can be in red-and-white striped shorts. The sweet pics were a result of the family's visit to the RHS Back to Nature Garden, which Kate designed alongside award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects. 

Louis' outfit of choice was actually first worn by George all the way back in 2014 when the eldest child paired them with a red sweater while on an Australian royal tour with his parents. The shorts reportedly sold out in 24 hours following George's Australian appearance. It seems even Charlotte has worn the shorts, as she was photographed wearing either them or a very similar pair in 2016.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

Kate Middleton and Prince George
AP

Louis' outfit wasn't the only story of the day! In a video posted to Kensington Palace's Instagram, fans also got to see the tot walking as he explored the gardens, which he and his siblings helped their mom to create by gathering moss, leaves, twigs and hazel sticks.

In the video, Kate emphasized the importance of kids playing outdoors and expressed her hope that the garden will be a place for "families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together."

"I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental well-being, particularly for young kiddies," she said.
 

90% of our adult brains are developed before the age of 5 and what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops. That’s why I think it’s so important, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really young age. I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young kiddies. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden is a natural, creative place for them to play. I really hope that this woodland that we have created, in a huge collaboration here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together. #ChelseaFlowerShow

Previous pics from the family's visit show little Louis in motion as William, dressed in brown pants and a light blue shirt, watches on. Kate, wearing a floral & other Stories maxi dress, also spent her time with her youngest child, hugging him as he examines a rock.

Meanwhile, George, who coordinated with his dad in an all-blue look, stuck his feet in the water with Charlotte, who opted to take inspiration from her mom in a pink, floral Rachel Riley dress.

Watch the video below for more on William and Kate's family. 

