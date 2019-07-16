The internet’s most influential people are getting some recognition!



On Tuesday, Time magazine released its fifth annual rundown of the 25 people who have managed to get people talking the most in the last year. Included on the list are none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



This is the first time the pair have made the list, having just started their own Instagram account in April; although Meghan did have her own social media accounts prior to marrying Harry.



The couple's joint account already has over 9 million followers thanks to a number of intimate posts, including their Mother’s Day message, which featured a sweet photo of Meghan holding baby Archie’s feet.



Also included on the newly released list are a number of hit-making performers like Ariana Grande, BTS and Lil Nas X. President Donald J. Trump once again made Time’s list for his massive social media presence as well.



Besides the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, other new additions include U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, vlogger James Charles and Chris Godfrey, who found fame by somehow managing to get a photo of an egg named the most-liked image on Instagram.



Over the weekend, Meghan and Harry attended the London premiere of The Lion King, where they had their fateful meeting with Beyonce and JAY-Z. On Tuesday, a new video made its way online which shows singer-producer Pharrell speaking with the couple -- and a revealing comment from the duchess concerning life in the spotlight.



"So happy for your union," Pharrell said in the recorded exchange. "Love is amazing. It’s wonderful. Don’t ever take that for granted, but what it means in today’s climate. I just wanted to tell you, it's so significant for so many of us. Seriously."



Meghan warmly replies, "Thank you, they don't make it easy."

GET MORE ROYAL UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Admits to Pharrell Williams 'They Don't Make It Easy'

Why 'The Lion King' Is Extra Special to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Exclusive)

Watch Billy Eichner Nervously Prepare to Meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at 'Lion King' Premiere

Related Gallery