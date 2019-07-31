Meghan Markle to Release Workwear Capsule Collection for Charity

Meghan Markle may have been on maternity leave, but she was still keeping busy.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed on Wednesday that she is launching a workplace capsule collection for the Smart Works Charity in the fall. Sharing a slew of photos on her and Prince Harry's official Instagram, Meghan announced the exciting endeavor and even gave her old Suits gig a sweet shout-out.

"After quiet visits to Smart Works over the last year, the Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non-profit organization that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready," the statement began. "Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily 'suit' the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview."

"As a result, launching this autumn, the Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace," the announcement continued. "This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel 💯 as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market."

The announcement teases to "stay tuned for more exciting updates this autumn."

It's been an eventful week for Meghan, who guest-edited the September edition of British Vogue, dubbed the Forces for Change issue, and worked with famous photographer Peter Lindbergh to spotlight amazing women changing the world. Fifteen powerful and impactful women are featured on the cover of the magazine, which was offered to Meghan, but she declined, Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful revealed.

Prior to giving birth to her son in May, the new mom had secretly been working on the September issue of the magazine, and in an editor’s letter written before she and Prince Harry welcomed Archie, Meghan expressed how special it felt to be working on the issue during such a significant period in her life.

"I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours,” she wrote. “It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy – it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team."

