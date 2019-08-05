Prince Harry made sure his royal feet were perfectly polished before attending the mysterious Google summit in late July.

A source tells ET that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed pedicures and massages at Coworth Park, a luxury hotel, before Harry traveled to Italy.

According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex gave a speech barefoot at the event, though there are tragically no photos to confirm this report. If true, it’s unclear whether Harry wanted to show off his new pedicure or if everyone at the event was also barefoot. Either way, his royal toes were likely buffed and shined to perfection.

As for the Duchess of Sussex’s recent 38th birthday on Sunday, the source adds, “Harry and Meghan spent her birthday with Archie as a family.”

Harry publicly acknowledged his wife’s birthday on the couple’s joint Instagram account, writing, “Happy birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!”

The couple welcomed their bundle of joy in early May, and Markle has only made a few public appearances in the time since.

Last month, she attended the London premiere of The Lion King, where she and Prince Harry met American royalty Beyonce and Jay-Z.

