Prince Harry knew just what to say on his wife, Meghan Markle's, birthday!

Early on Sunday morning, the couple's joint account shared a stunning photo of the Duchess of Sussex smiling while reclining in a baby-blue, button-up tea dress to mark her 38th birthday. Alongside was a simple message: "Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday 🎂."

Just below that was a personal message from her hubby himself, which read: "'Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!' - Love, H."

Fans and famous friends took to the comments to express their well wishes for the new mom as well.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram account also shared a sweet birthday post for Markle, including a photo of her, Harry, William, Kate and Prince Charles at an event together. By its side was the statement: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎈."

The mother of one's birthday arrives soon after her and her husband's Instagram account purged all of the accounts it followed for a very special reason. The pair is highlighting the individuals and organizations which inspire their supporters this month, who they've asked to participate in this endeavor.

"We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is," Harry and Meghan wrote on Thursday. "Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large."

The post continued by asking fans to comment on the post to nominate "someone you look up to, the organization doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow."

The couple plan to follow 15 of the suggested accounts on Monday in an effort to "spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives."

This is the latest theme in the couple's month-by-month initiative to lend exposure to accounts which follow causes that are important to them. In May, they featured mental health organizations, in June, they celebrated Pride, and in July, they supported environmental issues.

